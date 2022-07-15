Popular kids' show creators start producing shows in Grand Rapids studio

A popular children's show is now calling Grand Rapids home.

Wimee, the lovable robot, is opening a studio and a store for everyone to come to visit.

On Wednesday, Wimee and its creators finished up the latest show for PBS.

"So we learned about tigers, and kids at home were able to create tigers and share their inspiration behind the creativity of the tiger," creator Michael Hyacinthe told FOX 17.

And now, people can see Wimee in action inside the Ledyard building on Ottawa Avenue in Grand Rapids.

"We really wanted to be downtown. We know that downtown is where a lot of the things are happening in the community," Hyacinthe said.

Recently, Wimee's creators Hyacinthe and Kevin Kammeraad received an $18,000 grant to make this place a reality.

"One of the things that I really liked was that this was something geared towards kids in downtown Grand Rapids," Grand Rapids Artist and Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist Richard App said.

The children's educational show was born in response to the pandemic.

Wimee's Words encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling.

Kids and parents can be involved with Wimee's app, Wimage.

"So they can instantly type into the app and see that words become an image, and throughout that process, Wimee is actually walking them through that whole visual storytelling process," Hyacinthe said.

Hyacinthe's and Kammeraad's story continues to grow.

"Fortunately, Michigan PBS, found out about us, and they loved the work that we put in. They love the character. And they asked us to create episodes for them. And I'm happy to say now we're in New York, LA, and we're expanding to other PBS stations around the country," Hyacinthe said.

Hyacinthe says they're open to visitors by appointment, but in a couple of weeks, anyone can walk in.

