Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pope offers solidarity to Gaylord after tornado

Gaylord Tornado
Shauna VanDeventer
Gaylord Tornado
Gaylord tornado
gaylord tornado
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:56:49-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan following a deadly tornado.

The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh.

MORE: How to make sure your relief donation to Gaylord, goes to Gaylord

It said Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from Friday’s tornado.

The tornado killed two people, injured more than 40, knocked out electricity and flattened parts of the northern Michigan community where such incidents are rare.

RELATED: FEMA approves request to expedite Gaylord tornado damage assessment

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News