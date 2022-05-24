FEMA approves request to expedite Gaylord tornado damage assessment

(WXYZ) — On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has accepted her request for a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) with state and local officials to help expedite the review of the damages and response costs caused by an EF-3 tornado in Otsego County.

The PDA is the next step in the process of asking for federal assistance.

"This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado," Governor Whitmer said. "We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible."

Joint PDA teams are expected to start gathering information in areas Wednesday, May 24.

They will be collecting estimated response and recovery costs.

This PDA is part of a process that could lead to the state requesting a federal disaster declaration and additional funding from the federal government.

The joint PDA teams will be comprised of FEMA officials, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Gaylord is the heart of Michigan’s First District. While the recovery and cleanup effort by volunteers and First Responders in Gaylord has been monumental in just three short days, the effects of Friday’s tornado will leave a lasting impact on all of Otsego County,” U.S. Representative Jack Bergman said. “I appreciate FEMA’s willingness to expedite the damage assessment process and work together with state and local leaders to complete this process."