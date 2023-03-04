Watch Now
Police seeking information on beaking and entering in Branch County

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:23 AM, Mar 04, 2023
SHERWOOD TWP., Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for your help on a breaking and entering case in Branch County that happened last month.

Troopers say it happened on Wheatfield Drive near Athens Road in Sherwood Township.

The suspect was able to get into the house by breaking through the front door between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Feburary 24.

Troopers say a number of tools were taken from the home including a Kobalt impact driver, a cutting torch and wire welder. Jewelry valued at $1,500 was also taken from the home.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

