Police seek tips on deadly hit-and-run crash in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last month.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Heights Police Department, officers and firefighters were called to the area of Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street just before 9 p.m. on March 13 on reports of a man lying in the roadway.

First responders arrived to find a 61-year-old Muskegon Heights neighbor with severe injuries. He was taken to Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital for treatment. Police say he died from his injuries on April 18.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows the victim was struck while walking across Hackley Avenue. The suspect vehicle appears to be a smaller, silver four-door car of an unknown make or model. Authorities are working with Michigan State Police to enhance the video to identify the vehicle and driver.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department expressed condolences to the victim's family, and are urging anyone with information on this crash to call them at 231-733-8900, or call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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