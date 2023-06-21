Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Dowagiac liquor store

Dowagiac armed robber.jpg
Dowagiac Police Department
Dowagiac armed robber.jpg
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:10:20-04

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect out of Dowagiac.

The Dowagiac Police Department (DPD) says a man robbed Northside Food and Liquor before midnight Tuesday.

We’re told the suspect made off on a red Huffy bicycle with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a thin Black man who is roughly six feet tall. He was wearing black clothing, a black hat with a flat bill, and a red bandana over his face during the robbery, according to DPD. He also wore a black backpack with gray stripes.

Those with knowledge of the man’s identity and/or whereabouts are encouraged to connect with police by calling 269-782-9743. Alternatively, reach out to the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward