Police seek suspect behind Dollar General armed robbery in Berrien County

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in Berrien County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. on M-139 near George Street, according to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department (BSOTPD).

We’re told a Black man dressed in all black and a ski mask demanded cash while threatening employees with a handgun.

Police say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A K9 unit was used to track the suspect but they lost the scent after a few hundred yards.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are urged to connect with BSOTPD by calling 269-471-2813.

