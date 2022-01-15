Police searching for three teens after mail carrier assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating what led up to the assault of a mail carrier in Battle Creek Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Illinois Street, that is where the mail carrier was delivering mail.

Battle Creek Police say a young man believed to be in his mid to late teens approached the carrier from behind and punched him in the head. The mail carrier tried to defend himself but that's when both individuals got into a struggle.

Two more teenage men joined in on the struggle and assaulted the mail carrier. The carrier suffered minor injuries and continued on his route after speaking to police. Police believe the incident was random.

Police say the suspects involved left the area before police arrived. The suspects are believed to be in their mid to late teens. Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact Battle Creek Police or Silent Observer.