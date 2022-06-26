Police: one dead in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — One man is killed, police say, after a shooting that happened this morning in Benton Harbor.

Officers from Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called to the intersection of Seeley Street and Highland Avenue after hearing complaints about shots fired. By the time officers arrived, they found one man wounded.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. Police say the man was Murice McKenzie, a 32-year-old resident of Benton Harbor.

Currently, officers do not have any known suspects.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is seeking information about this incident and/or if someone knows the identity of the persons involved in this incident they are requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

