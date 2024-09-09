Police investigating second weekend shooting in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Howden Street around 4:40 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old Muskegon Heights man was shot multiple times. Officers determined the shooting happened in the backyard of a home. It was determined the victim tried running away from the scene but was found in the front yard of a nearby home.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There was no word from police on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Heights PD at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer (231) 722-7463.

