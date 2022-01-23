Police investigating gunshots heard during restaurant fight in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's are investigating gunshots that were heard at a Holland Township steakhouse.

The incident happened just after midnight on Sunday in the parking lot of the Brann's Steakhouse on James Street in Holland.

Witnesses say a fight broke out in that parking lot and that a gunshot was heard during the fight. They also told Sheriff's that a male was unresponsive on the ground but it was determined that he suffered serious injuries from the fight and was not shot.

When police arrived on scene, they located a black SUV leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. A short pursuit follows until police were able to stop the car near 120th Avenue & Felch Street. Three people were found in the car and are being interviewed by police.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer