GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman has died after being hit by a train on Grand Rapids' south side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Saginaw Road and Normandy Drive SE at approximately 1:20 p.m.

GRPD has not identified the adult woman.

Officers are investigating, but preliminary investigation leads them to believe this was an accident.

