Police investigate shooting in Wyoming, 1 person injured

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man around 1:30 A.M. early Monday morning. Officers arrived to the scene near South Division Avenue and 36th Street SW after reports of a gun being fired, but officials did not find a victim.

A short time after the shooting, a male victim arrived at a nearby hotel suffering from gunshot wounds. He is currently in stable condition.

Wyoming Police say no one has been arrested. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Wyoming Police Detectives at (616) 530-7300 or to report anonymously through Silent Observer.

