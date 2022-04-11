Police investigate after body found in Three Rivers

Watch
Posted at 7:15 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 19:15:05-04

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Three Rivers Monday afternoon.

According to Three Rivers Commerical News, officers responded to the 300 block of Second Avenue in Three Rivers around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body located by a person walking their dog.

Officers proceeded to find the body in a wooded area between Second Avenue and the St. Joseph River.

It is unknown if the body is connected to any active missing persons investigations. The incident remains under investigation.

