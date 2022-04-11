Police investigate after body found in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Three Rivers Monday afternoon.

According to Three Rivers Commerical News, officers responded to the 300 block of Second Avenue in Three Rivers around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a body located by a person walking their dog.

Officers proceeded to find the body in a wooded area between Second Avenue and the St. Joseph River.

It is unknown if the body is connected to any active missing persons investigations. The incident remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube