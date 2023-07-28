Police: Customer shoots armed robbery suspect at Cassopolis gas station

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — An man was shot during an attempted armed robbery in Cassopolis Thursday night.

The Cassopolis Police Department (CPD) says the incident occurred before 10 p.m. at a gas station near Broadway and Water streets.

We’re told the man tried to rob the business until he was shot by a customer who had a gun at the time. He was in possession of a state-issued concealed pistol license.

Officers arrived to find the injured suspect held at gunpoint, according to CPD. The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was found and a woman was taken into custody for meth possession.

The incident is still being investigated.

CPD credits the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Cass Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and Pride Care Ambulance Service for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube