Police arrest man linked to two separate attacks in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police say two unrelated attacks that happened within hours of each other earlier this month share the same suspect.

On May 12, 2026, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a 66-year-old woman was working in her yard on Poinsettia Ave. SE. According to officers, John Moore, 29, stopped his vehicle, struck up a conversation, made unwanted advances, and physically assaulted her.

Just about an hour later — police responded to the 1800 block of Rondo Street SE on reports of an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.

The girl told investigators that Moore approached her on the sidewalk, physically assaulted her, and tried to restrain her. The teenager fought back, leaving Moore with minor injuries before he fled in his vehicle.

Witness statements and surveillance footage helped detectives confirm Moore was responsible for both attacks. Within 24 hours, he was arrested and booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility. Moore faces charges of Assault and Battery and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in either area — or anyone aware of similar unreported incidents — to come forward.

Neighbors can call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-656-6580 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or online at silentobserver.org.

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