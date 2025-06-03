Watch Now
Police: 72-year-old shot and killed in Muskegon

Shooting happened in residential area Monday evening
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening in a residential area.

Officers responded around 5:50 p.m. to the shooting in the 1400 block of Jiroch Street.

They found a 72-year-old Muskegon man who had been shot in the torso. He was treated but died at the hospital.

No additional details were released.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

