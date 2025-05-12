Police: 7-year-old girl seriously hurt in Belding crash

BELDING, Mich. — The Belding Police Department is investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old girl seriously hurt.

They say around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, officer got the call to a crash on M-44 near Orchard St. They say a driver of a Cadillac crossed the center turn lane and hit a westbound Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Cadillac went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 7-year-old girl in that car was airlifted to Helen Devos Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado wasn't hurt, and a passenger went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

