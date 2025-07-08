Plane slides off airport runway in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement is responding to a small plane crash at Riverview Airport in Georgetown Township, sources tell FOX 17.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

Photos shared with FOX 17 show a plane submerged in water, along with a heavy law enforcement presence.

FOX 17

Details are limited, but sources say two people were on board the plane when it went off the runway. They were helped out of the aircraft by people who were nearby.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital.

FOX 17

Sources say the Federal Aviation Administration is coming in to investigate.

