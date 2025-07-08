Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plane slides off airport runway in Georgetown Township

FOX 17
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement is responding to a small plane crash at Riverview Airport in Georgetown Township, sources tell FOX 17.

It happened Tuesday afternoon.

Photos shared with FOX 17 show a plane submerged in water, along with a heavy law enforcement presence.

Details are limited, but sources say two people were on board the plane when it went off the runway. They were helped out of the aircraft by people who were nearby.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital.

Sources say the Federal Aviation Administration is coming in to investigate.

