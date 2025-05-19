Plainwell Public Safety searching for man last seen in Kalamazoo River

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Plainwell Public Safety says crews are searching for a man who disappeared into the Kalamazoo River.

In a Facebook post, the organization says Allegan County Dispatch got a 911 call at 12:49 p.m. Saturday about an elderly man standing on the bridge over the Kalamazoo River on US-131. He was standing over the guardrail. When the responding officer arrived, he was standing in shallow water. The officer says when he tried to talk to the man, he submerged himself in the water.

As of 5:50 p.m. Saturday crews were still searching for the man in the water. They say they will provide more updates as they become available.

