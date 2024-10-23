Pine Rest receives $8M donation toward new pediatric center

(WXMI) — Pine Rest received the single largest private donation in the organization’s 114-year history.

An $8 million pledge was submitted by the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation. The money will go toward helping construct the new Pediatric Center for Behavioral Health.

Pine Rest started building the new facility during the spring. They expect to help thousands more children every year when it’s open.

Construction is expected to finish in spring 2026.

Pine Rest tells us they will name the south side of their main campus after the family.

