PHOTOS: Premature babies at Corewell Health don holiday sweaters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tiniest babies at Corewell Health may be stuck in the hospital for the holidays- but they're definitely dressed for the season.

On Tuesday, Corewell Health released photos of a holiday-themed ugly sweater contest in the NICU, with families decorating sweaters for their premature babies.

Families used tinsel, glitter, and snowflake stickers to make festive sweaters for their babies, taking inspiration from snowy scenery and winter wonderlands. Even siblings got in on the fun!

Madison Miller, almost 3 months old Corewell Health Twins Harrison and Leonard, 2 weeks old Corewell Health Wynnlee Corewell Health Colt, almost 1 month old Corewell Health Jana with Mason, 1 month old Corewell Health Shakelia with Jason Corewell Health Mallory with Harrison and Leonard Corewell Health

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

