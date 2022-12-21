PHOTOS: Premature babies at Corewell Health don holiday sweaters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tiniest babies at Corewell Health may be stuck in the hospital for the holidays- but they're definitely dressed for the season.
On Tuesday, Corewell Health released photos of a holiday-themed ugly sweater contest in the NICU, with families decorating sweaters for their premature babies.
Families used tinsel, glitter, and snowflake stickers to make festive sweaters for their babies, taking inspiration from snowy scenery and winter wonderlands. Even siblings got in on the fun!
Madison Miller, almost 3 months old
Twins Harrison and Leonard, 2 weeks old
Wynnlee
Colt, almost 1 month old
Jana with Mason, 1 month old
Shakelia with Jason
Mallory with Harrison and Leonard
