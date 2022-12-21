Watch Now
PHOTOS: Premature babies at Corewell Health don holiday sweaters

Corewell Health
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 19:16:24-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tiniest babies at Corewell Health may be stuck in the hospital for the holidays- but they're definitely dressed for the season.

On Tuesday, Corewell Health released photos of a holiday-themed ugly sweater contest in the NICU, with families decorating sweaters for their premature babies.

Families used tinsel, glitter, and snowflake stickers to make festive sweaters for their babies, taking inspiration from snowy scenery and winter wonderlands. Even siblings got in on the fun!

Madison Miller, almost 3 months old
Madison Miller, almost 3 months old
Corewell Health
Twins Harrison and Leonard, 2 weeks old
Twins Harrison and Leonard, 2 weeks old
Corewell Health
Wynnlee
Wynnlee
Corewell Health
Colt, almost 1 month old
Colt, almost 1 month old
Corewell Health
Jana with Mason, 1 month old
Jana with Mason, 1 month old
Corewell Health
Shakelia with Jason
Shakelia with Jason
Corewell Health
Mallory with Harrison and Leonard
Mallory with Harrison and Leonard
Corewell Health

