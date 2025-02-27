Peterson Farms announces $32M expansion, adding 96 new jobs

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Peterson Farms, one of the nation's largest fruit-processing companies and Oceana County's biggest employer, is set to expand its operations with a $32 million investment that will create nearly 100 new jobs.

The expansion includes two new processing lines for juice cups and pouches, expected to be operational by November 2025. This growth will allow the company to process more apples and cherries, meeting the booming demand in the juice industry.

Amy Baker, Peterson Farms senior director, explained the company's scope: "We process fruit, both fresh and frozen. We also make juice and shelf-stable applesauce. We have fresh apple slices and dices that go to quick-serve restaurants and schools."

The family-owned business, established in the 1980s to help farmers get their fruit to market, currently processes more than 150 million pounds of fruit annually.

To support the expansion, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped secure more than $500,000 in state essential services assessment exemptions for Peterson Farms.

Erik Wilford, Michigan Economic Development Corporation managing director, stated, "This is a positive return of investment for the state. This expansion means more sales for Michigan farmers, more housing for workers, new investment, and new jobs in the state."

Baker emphasized the importance of this support: "They recognized the need and what we were trying to do. And I think, you know, creating jobs in the state of Michigan, especially in a rural area, is so important, and they were instrumental in helping us do that."

The expansion not only secures employment in the county but also benefits local growers. Baker added, "America needs food and we've got it right here in our backyard. So we feel like a lot of what we're doing helps them be successful and provides a healthy, food-safe product for the rest of America."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

