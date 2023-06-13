Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Chewy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Chewy!

FOX 17

This sweet little kitten is looking for his forever home.

Chewy is a snuggle bug who loves people and loves to play.

FOX 17

The Humane Society of West Michiganis celebrating 140 years of animal rescue on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you are invited to celebrate with them!

The family-friendly event will feature cake, ice cream, carnival games and more and costs just $5 to attend.

Humane Society of West Michigan

Attendees are encouraged to bring a birthday present like kitten formula and wet food, large dog toys and soft treats, spray cheese and whipped cream, Oxbow brand treats or hay. The Humane Society of West Michigan says monetary donations are always their more needed supply.

You can purchase your tickets or make a donation online.

The humane society says its limited-edition Bonfire merchandise is on sale until the end of the month.

Humane Society of West Michigan

The limited-edition t-shirts and hoodies feature a heart-nose design on the front and a declaration of undying love for your pet on the back stating, “I love you more than anything… except my dog/cat/rabbit”. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to help animals in need.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube