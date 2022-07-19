'Peppa Pig Live!' coming to DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, October 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peppa Pig Live! is coming to Grand Rapids. Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

In the show, Peppa Pig goes on a camping trip in the woods with George. They are joined by schoolmates Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. The show will feature singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

The Peppa Pig television series was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker. It premiered on the United Kingdom’s Channel 5 in 2004. In the United States, the series airs on Nickelodeon and its spin-off channel Nick Jr. Peppa Pig is also available to stream on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku. The character has been voiced by multiple actresses throughout the series’ run including Lily Snowden-Fine, Cecily Bloom, Harley Bird, and Amelie Bea Smith. The show has also led to the release of two studio albums: My First Album in 2019 and Peppa’s Adventures: The Album in 2021.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday, October 25. Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are available now until Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m. More information on the show can be found on the DeVos Performance Hall’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube