People in Muskegon County begin the third day without power after Tuesday's storm

TWIN LAKE, Mich — Muskegon County was one of the hardest hit areas of West Michigan Tuesday morning as a severe storm rolled across the state. And as of Thursday morning, many people are still without power.

Here in Twin Lake as of 9:00am (Thursday), the residents of Timberline Estates were still without power and cleaning up many, large uprooted trees.

Our Max Goldwasser toured the community on Wednesday night. You can see his report and hear from the residents here.

As of writing this story (11:45 am) Consumers Energy is showing over 10,000 customers are still without power, but they did tell us in a press release that "Lineworkers will continue to work 16-hour shifts at a time, contributing to Consumers Energy’s around-the-clock restoration effort that also includes another 140 forestry crews, with the goal of restoring remaining customers by the end of the day today."

