Pedestrian killed after being hit by a semi-truck in Ottawa County

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Ottawa County dispatch, a pedestrian has died after being hit by a semi-truck in Blendon Township.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Barry Street.



Circumstances surrounding the collision weren't shared and the identity of the victim was not released.

As of the time of publishing, the intersection was still closed.

