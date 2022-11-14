Pedestrian hit, killed by car in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in St. Joseph Sunday evening.

The St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department says the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Royalton Heights Road and Niles Road.

We’re told the pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing while in the southbound lane on Niles when they were hit.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the pedestrian and the driver are currently being withheld.

The incident remains under investigation.

