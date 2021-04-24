Watch
Passenger grabs steering wheel, leads to crash in Wayne Township

The Cass County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday evening's single-vehicle accident.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving one vehicle on O’Keefe Road in Cass County this afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 19-year-old man from Dowagiac was traveling north on O’Keefe when a 17-year-old passenger snatched the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to drive off the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

