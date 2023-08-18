Party bus that goes thrifting coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether to search for unique finds and treasures or to cut costs on things like household goods and clothes, a lot of people are turning to thrifting these days.

This week actually marked National Thrift Shopping Day, a day to support local thrift stores and raise awareness of charitable organizations.

Soon, you can be a part of the ultimate thrift shopping experience while also supporting local businesses.

It’s a unique way to shop for the best deals all over town.

Thrifting Bus Tours is a party bus that goes thrifting, giving the ultimate shopping experience for those who love a bargain. The full day event takes shoppers to at least five different stores and keeps them entertained in between stops.

THRIFTING BUS TOURS

“We play games on the bus, we take pictures, there's so much to do and they love it. We're entertaining them every minute of the ride and then sometimes we have catered lunches,” said Virginia Barnidge, Owner of Thrifting Bus Tours.

Earlier this month the tour bus made its first stop in Michigan, taking thrifters shopping in Traverse City. Barnidge describes it as a record-breaking trip that sold-out in just 10 days.

“We took them up into Traverse City, we stopped for wine tasting at Rove Winery and the views were beautiful, the breeze was gorgeous, " said Barnidge.

Next month, the tour bus will make a stop in West Michigan, picking up shoppers in Ludington and Muskegon then venturing off to the best thrift, consignment and vintage stores on the outskirts of Grand Rapids.

“This one is going to be a super thrifting trip, we’ve got several thrift stores lined up and we're also going to stop for a little wine tasting that has a little antique store next door, so it's going to be a great shop,” said Barnidge.

Breakfast, snacks and lunch will also be provided to keep everyone fueled as they embrace the thrill of thrifting.

The thrifting tour bus stops in West Michigan on September 8. You can register here.

If you’re interested in becoming a Thrifting Bus Tours host, send an email to thriftingbustours@gmail.com

