Park Township Fire Department adds new sign to newly-acquired marine station

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Park Township Fire Department is strengthening its presence on the waterfront. On Thursday, the department installed a new sign at its marine station along Ottawa Beach Road — helping neighbors easily identify where lifesaving water operations are based.

The station, located at 2280 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland, was once home to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Township finalized the $1.4 million purchase of the property on February 25. It puts crews right on Lake Macatawa, where they patrol the shoreline and six miles of Lake Michigan beaches.

The station will serve as a dedicated hub for water rescue and safety efforts. Once fully operational, it will be used by the Park Township Fire Department's Marine Division, along with the Ottawa County Marine Division and the Michigan DNR patrol.

Park Township Fire Chief Scott Gambly says the station will allow them to slash response times for water rescues by up to seven minutes. It will also serve as a space for free boater and water safety classes, aimed at building a culture where neighbors know exactly how to respond to an emergency situation.

The new sign marks the next step in making the station fully operational. Crews are in the process of reorganizing and cleaning the facility, which will allow rescue boats and crews to launch directly from the station's dock.

In 2024 alone, Park Township's Marine Division responded to 19 water rescues — from swimmers in distress on Lake Macatawa to emergencies in the channel and on Lake Michigan.

Neighbors will have a chance to tour the updated facility and meet the teams who work to keep the water safe during a public ribbon cutting and open house in mid-to-late April. A specific date has not yet been announced.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Park Township finalizes purchase of former Coast Guard station

Park Township buys former Coast Guard station to bolster water safety at Holland State Park

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