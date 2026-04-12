Owner heartbroken after partial building collapse in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A longtime Grand Rapids business owner is reeling after part of her building gave way Sunday afternoon.

Eloise Mayfield, owner of Amanda's Boutique, tells FOX 17 that she's had the building for more than 30 years, running it as a family business. The store has been vacant since December, but Mayfield says it still holds decades of memories.

FOX 17 News

Mayfield tells us she got a call around 4:00 p.m. alerting her that the side of the building and part of its roof had fallen. She believes a strong gust of wind caused the collapse. Bystanders say they saw the building shake before it, "came down like an avalanche."

No one was inside the building when it fell, and there were no injuries reported.

Standing outside the damaged storefront, Mayfield told us: "My heart is hurt. I've had this building for 30 years and it's heartbreaking to see. It's like your lifeline is gone."

Mayfield says she is now working to assess the extent of the damage and determine what comes next for the property she's owned — and loved — for decades.

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