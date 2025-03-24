Outage knocks out power to some traffic lights and street lights in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights and street lights were reported out early Monday morning across downtown Grand Rapids.

In a post on social media, the city says the outage is impacting primary circuits. That includes all street lighting and traffic signals from approximately Leonard to Burton, including downtown. Parks, parking lots, and other city buildings are also out of power.

Grand Rapids Police shared they believe this outage is connected to a substation issue.

The city says Consumers Energy has been notified and crews are on scene. FOX 17 has also reached out for more information.

Remember to treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

