Ottawa County reports its first confirmed case of measles since 1991

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County resident has been diagnosed with measles, marking the county's first case of the virus since 1991.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has not released details about the patient but is working to notify anyone who may have been exposed.

Currently, there are no public exposure sites to share. Officials will post updates on the agency's website if that changes.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can stay alive in the air for up to two hours.

People who are not vaccinated or have not had measles before are at higher risk of getting infected. An infected person can take up to two weeks to display symptoms.

Symptoms include:



High fever (including spikes above 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on inner cheeks, gums, and roof of mouth. These typically appear two to three days after other symptoms

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starting on face and spreads to the torso, arms and legs over three to five days

Shutterstock Stock image of a person with measles.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call their primary care office. Making an unscheduled in-person visit could expose others.

"Measles is highly contagious, but it's also highly preventable — two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 97% protection and help safeguard the neighbors, classmates, and family members around us. Most people in Ottawa County are already protected, and if you're unsure whether you or your children are up to date, now is a good time to check your records and talk with your healthcare provider," Gwen Unzicker, Medical Director for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

If you have questions about your vaccination status, reach out to your healthcare provider or the Ottawa County Department of Public Heath at 616-396-5266.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube