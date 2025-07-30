Ottawa County faces water shortage despite proximity to Lake Michigan

(WXMI) — Ottawa County is experiencing a groundwater shortage as wells dry up amid moderate drought conditions, forcing officials to seek solutions and ask residents to conserve water.

"Ottawa County has a groundwater shortage despite the fact that we're surrounded by lakes, rivers, and streams," said Matt Chappuies, Land Use Coordinator for the Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact.

The growing population in Ottawa County relies heavily on wells for water, but accessing groundwater is becoming increasingly difficult.

"What's unique about the Marshall aquifer here in Ottawa County is that it's overlying by a thick layer of clay that prevents it from being recharged in the way that a typical aquifer would be recharged," Chappuies said.

Adding to the problem is a moderate drought caused by a rainfall deficit of multiple inches, making the situation worse. County officials are now working to educate residents about limiting their water usage.

"Because it is such a counter intuitive problem, the first step for us is really educating and awareness. We need to help people understand that there is an issue and it's going to take change," Chappuies said.

Blendon Township is one of the areas significantly affected by the water shortage.

"We have residents calling here daily because their wells are running dry," said Greg Golembiewski, Blendon Township Manager.

Golembiewski is working to connect the township to municipal water from Georgetown Township.

"We went to Lansing last week with Rep. Merrman and we lobbied for legislative nature to earmark some dollars for Blendon Township so we could bring water to the Township (and) to the residents," Golembiewski said.

Both county and township officials acknowledge these projects won't happen overnight but can make a significant difference in the long run. In the meantime, they recommend residents reduce how often they water their lawns to help conserve the limited groundwater supply.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

