Ottawa County expands park system with 185-acre acquisition

(WXMI) — Ottawa County is expanding its park system by acquiring 185 acres in the Bend Open Area, continuing a project that has spanned over decades.

The county is purchasing the land from the Grand Rapids Gravel Company for $1,823,000. The land was paid for from the Ottawa County Parks Millage ($718,000), Ottawa County Parks Foundation - Grand River Greenway Fund ($600,300), and the Michigan Natural Resources Fund Grant ($504,700).

"Over the last 20 years, we've been kind of picking away at it. We have bought probably three different acquisitions to this point in the area. We have 421 acres. And so this is the next piece, the big piece, 185 acres that will add to that," said Curt TerHaar, Ottawa County Coordinator of Park Planning & Development.

The project dates back to 1989, when the Ottawa County Parks Plan identified a need to increase swimming options in the eastern part of the county. A master plan was created in 2000 and has been updated since.

"This is a big step for us to get this particular piece because it's right in the heart of the area that we want, and it does a couple of things for us. It provides a route for our Idema Explorers Trail. Our effort to get a trail from Grand Haven to the Kent County line," TerHaar said.

Most of the 185 acres acquired are around a lake, which will allow for trails and recreational activities.

"When we started out doing what we call our Grand River Greenway initiative, it was to buy key blocks of nice natural land, good for conservation purposes, but also good for recreation," TerHaar said. "So if you can get from park to park, or if they want to go the whole thing, Grand Haven to Grand Rapids, that's great. That's what we want to do."

The sale is expected to be finalized later this month, with plans to open the park to residents beginning next spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

