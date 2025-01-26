Watch Now
Ottawa County Deputies rescue man from crash because of iPhone notification

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Allendale area of 60th Ave near Lincoln St on a report of an iPhone crash notification.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into a tree where 60th Ave dead-ends prior to the Grand River.

The driver had mistaken 60th Ave for nearby 68th Ave.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as a 19 year old Casnovia resident and was unresponsive.

The patient was transported to Corewell Health Grand Rapids with serious but non life threatening injuries.

