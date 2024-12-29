Ottawa County Deputies arrest driver who rammed squad car after chase

ZEELAND, Mich. — Around 2:07 December 29th, a deputy monitoring traffic on I-196 when he saw a dark colored Ford Mustang heading westbound with no registration plate.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the car accelerated well over 100mph and the deputy stopped the pursuit.

Soon after, a Zeeland Police Officer found the car on westbound Chicago Drive and attempted a stop, but the vehicle sped off again with Zeeland PD pursuing.

WE're told numerous OCSO and HPD units then converged on the Chicago Drive and 120th/Waverly area, boxing in the suspect car when it arrived and stopped at the red light.

After being boxed in, the suspect car went into reverse and rammed a Sheriff's Department car. The suspect was then taken into custody. Neither the suspect nor the Deputy whose car was hit were hurt.

