Ottawa County breaks ground on first-ever dedicated veterans services facility

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County broke ground Tuesday on its first-ever dedicated facility designed to honor and serve the more than 10,000 veterans in the area.

The new veterans facility will be housed in the former Probate and Family Courts building, providing a centralized and spacious location for those who served our country.

"It's going to be a place where the veterans can come and just be with other veterans and feel free and at home," Army Veteran Donald Dykstra said.

Veterans in Ottawa County haven't had a dedicated community space before this project.

In November of 2024, the county approved spending close to $1 million from its American Rescue Act funds on growing its Veterans Services Department. About $225,000 of that will be spent on building renovations.

"This is really a space that allows us to do that. It gives us the privacy, gives us a space where veterans would love to come and express what their needs are, and we can provide resources for them," Ottawa County Director of Veterans Services Jason Schenkel said.

The county will have three veteran service officers to help with the federal claims process. Officials say the goal of the private and dedicated space is to facilitate critical conversations around the needs of veterans.

"When you serve (in the) military, obviously if you serve in wartime, there's a little bond there and this space gives that space for those people to come together," Army veteran and Veterans Services Committee member Wayne Linderman said. "Many people can't relate to the things that they've done. So to be here to talk those stories with other people that have served is very important."

The facility is set to open late fall or early winter.

