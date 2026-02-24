Orthodontist sentenced to 60 years in prison for exploiting children online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former West Michigan orthodontist has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Thomas Shannon, 44, of Byron Center, was sentenced after prosecutors say he exploited at least 18 children ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old between 2019 and 2024.

The case began when a teenage girl in North Carolina reported being exploited on Snapchat in September of 2021. Investigators traced the account back to Shannon, who was working at Shannon Orthodontics in Grandville at the time. A review of his Snapchat account allegedly uncovered at least 16 more victims.

News of Shannon's arrest and criminal case prompted patients of his practice to figure out what to do next. Their office sent a letter to patients saying they would work with other area orthodontists to transfer their patients to those offices.

Federal prosecutors say Shannon exploited at least one victim through a different app while he was out on bond for state child pornography charges.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said Shannon's actions exposed his victims to a lifetime of emotional damage.

"Shannon's selfish and senseless exploitation of these children has exposed them to a lifetime of emotional damage," VerHey said. "Preying on our children must stop, and we will seek long sentences against people like Shannon until it does stop."

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department and Prince George's County Police Department. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

