One person killed in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Renton Road and Watkins Road.

Early Sunday morning, officers found the suspect vehicle unoccupied and the victim, a 36-year-old man. Medical teams arrived to the scene to give medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, officers found and arrested the 29-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for charges of hit-and-run causing death, and is now awaiting arraignment.

