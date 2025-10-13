Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

Battle Creek police 09242023
FOX 17
Battle Creek police 09242023
Posted
and last updated

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Renton Road and Watkins Road.

Early Sunday morning, officers found the suspect vehicle unoccupied and the victim, a 36-year-old man. Medical teams arrived to the scene to give medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, officers found and arrested the 29-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail for charges of hit-and-run causing death, and is now awaiting arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter