One person hurt in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office say one person was hurt in a crash around 9:19 PM Friday in Silver Creek Township, at the intersection of M-51 & M-152.

Investigators say a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman from Decatur were heading northbound on M-51 when they found a vehicle stopped in the roadway at the intersection with M-152.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was giving a hand signal to a pedestrian to cross the roadway, and the 70-year-old driver swerved and crashed the vehicle in a ditch while the pedestrian was crossing the street.

The other vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived.

The 69-year-old passenger was hurt, and taken to South Bend Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

