KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is dead after gunshots were fired Saturday night in Kentwood.

The shooting happened around 8:00 near the 3000 block of 29th Street Southeast.

Police were able to apprehend an individual near the scene and take them into custody.

Kentwood Police continue to investigate the incident but they say there is no active threat to the area.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau or Silent Observer.