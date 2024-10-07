One of the most challenging corn mazes in West Michigan: could you complete it?

KENT CITY, Mich. — In the spirit of fall festivities, I took a trip to Fruit Ridge Hayrides to complete their corn maze. They claim to be the most challenging and advanced corn maze in West Michigan.

This isn't just any corn maze — it's 10 acres and includes three interactive games.

The first is a word scramble with 18 fun facts about the circus. The second consists of etching stations throughout the maze, where you can trace circus animals onto your printed guide. The third is a 3D vision experience that reveals your placement within the maze.

Additionally, there is a live tracker that you can enable on your phone to help guide you through the maze if you get lost.

The corn maze features a new theme and design each year by maze designer Dave Phillips. This year's theme is "The Big Top Circus."

If you want to try and successfully complete the corn maze at Fruit Ridge Hayrides, your ticket also includes an experience in the family-friendly Mini Corn Maze. At approximately 1 acre, this maze is designed for young children.

Fruit Ridge Hayrides is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

