WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man is dead after an early morning car crash.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on US-131 South near 32nd Street in Wyoming.

Michigan State Police say the 45-year-old man was traveling southbound on the highway when he hit a parked car that was unoccupied on the shoulder.

The car rolled several times before the driver was ejected from it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.