One injured after crash in Howard Twp.

HOWARD TWP., Mich. — A woman was injured after being trapped in her car following a crash in Cass County, authorities said.

Cass County Sheriffs said the crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. Thursday on M-60 south of Yankee Street in Howard Township.

Investigators say a 25-year-old Stevensville woman was driving on M-60 when she swerved to miss a car stopped in the road and ran off the road.

The womans car went down a hill and crashed through a fence before rolling over and ending up on its side in a field, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the woman was trapped in her car before emergency personnel were able to remove her.

The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the crash. The woman was wearing her seatbelt.

Investigators believe speed was a factor.