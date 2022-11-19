One injured after Cass County crash

MASON TWP, Mich. — Weather and road conditions are likely to blame for a crash that set one person to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township.

Investigators believe a 50-year-old man was driving his truck westbound on the stretch of highway when he lost control of his car before running off the road and hitting a tree.

The man was trying to avoid another crash in the area.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The man was wearing a seatbelt.

