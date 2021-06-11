One extricated, airlifted following Gaines Township crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a crash involving a pinned victim on 76th Street near Breton Avenue, according to the Dutton Fire Department.

We’re told the pinned victim required extrication and that AeroMed was requested after crews arrived.

The fire department says the victim was then airlifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries, adding two more victims were treated at the scene of the crash, with one transported for minor injuries and the other opting out of additional treatment.

The crash closed 76th Street until around 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the Dutton Fire Department.

