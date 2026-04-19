One driver hospitalized after two-car crash in Ionia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ionia County deputies are investigating a crash that sent one driver to the hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday near the intersection of East Grand River Avenue and Sunfield Highway — when a westbound Ford Fusion crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Toyota 4Runner head-on.

The driver of the Ford, a 27-year-old man from Ionia, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sparrow Lansing for treatment. The Toyota's driver, a 25-year-old man from Portland, was not reported injured.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Berlin-Orange Fire, Michigan State Police, Life EMS, Portland Ambulance, and Ionia County Central Dispatch all assisted. The crash remains under investigation.

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