One dead, three injured after two vehicles collide in Holland Township

Ottawa County Sheriff
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a collision involving two vehicles in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Quincy Street.

Investigators say a 2007 Chevy pickup, hauling a double axle utility trailer, was heading north on 104th when the driver pulled into the pathway of a 2020 Honda Civic heading westbound.

The impact caused the pickup and trailer to roll over.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. Another person in that vehicle was pinned inside and had to be extracted by first responders.

The driver and passenger in the Honda both suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation.

